PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham Sells 2,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRAA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,431,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,543,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

