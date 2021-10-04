Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $40.96

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.96, but opened at $42.14. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

PDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $561.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $270,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

