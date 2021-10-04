Presearch One Day Volume Hits $2.99 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Presearch has a total market cap of $143.19 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 81.9% higher against the dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.00342103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

