Primas (PST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.30 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Primas has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $871,222.20 and $4.30 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00348534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

