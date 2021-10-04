Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,272 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 143.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

NYSE LOW opened at $203.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

