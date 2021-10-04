Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $133.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

