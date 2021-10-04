Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,338 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,760,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

