Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 32.6% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,350.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,494.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,347.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

