Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

OZK opened at $43.88 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

