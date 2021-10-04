Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Oct 4th, 2021

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,877,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

