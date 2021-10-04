Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

