Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $1,903,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $136,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $5,502,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,720 shares of company stock worth $51,381,376 in the last three months.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Roblox stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

