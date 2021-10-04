Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.89 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.