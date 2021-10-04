Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 101,920 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 3,722.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Wabash National worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

