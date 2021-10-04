Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,300 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,173,000 after buying an additional 119,323 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 602,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.61 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

