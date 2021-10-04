Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 494.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.