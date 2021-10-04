Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,671 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $114.97 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

