Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 77.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 144.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $243.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.20.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

