Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

