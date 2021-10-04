Primis Financial Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Primis Financial in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Primis Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $22,049,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

