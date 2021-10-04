Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Premier worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $38.28 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

