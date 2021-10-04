Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 33,152 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

NYSE BCEI opened at $49.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.