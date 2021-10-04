Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s (PGZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.95 price objective on the stock.

