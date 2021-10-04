Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 114,386 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $39,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

