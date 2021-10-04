Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 15,909 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,532,677 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.