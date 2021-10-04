Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 40,428 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.36% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $96.44. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,839. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.