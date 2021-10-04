Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 93,211 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,211 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

SPYG traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,567. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

