Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $51,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.50. 6,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

