Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,605 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,106. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

