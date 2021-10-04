Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,262 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.49% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.