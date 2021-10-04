Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $40,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,890. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.50.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

