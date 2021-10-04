Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,390 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 201,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.80. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,916. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

