Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.89 on Monday, reaching $226.57. 77,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.84 and a 200 day moving average of $230.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

