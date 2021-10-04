Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,517 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $113,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 291,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. 1,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,715. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

