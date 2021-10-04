Private Advisor Group LLC Has $24.33 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,294 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. 234,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,607,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

