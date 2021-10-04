Private Advisor Group LLC Has $35.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $35,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,046. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.