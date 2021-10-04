Private Advisor Group LLC Has $57.31 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $58.38 on Monday, reaching $2,670.87. 8,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,804.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,534.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

