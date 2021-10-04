Private Advisor Group LLC Has $57.80 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $57,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.40. 28,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

