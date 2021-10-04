Private Advisor Group LLC Has $94.67 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $94,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.95 and a 200-day moving average of $221.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $153.05 and a 52 week high of $229.96.

