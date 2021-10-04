Private Advisor Group LLC Has $97.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $97,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.30. 11,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

