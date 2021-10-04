Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.98. 5,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,586. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.