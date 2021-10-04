Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $65,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,439,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.45. 19,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

