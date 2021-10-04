Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 41,358 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $75,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after buying an additional 259,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,863,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

