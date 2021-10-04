Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 41,358 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $75,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after buying an additional 259,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,863,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.