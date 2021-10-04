Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.47. 474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,392. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $158.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

