Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 200.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 360.6% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 198,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,313,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.