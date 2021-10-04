Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,479,164. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

