Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 108,560 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 108,560 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $49,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 529,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $97,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.74. 72,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596,922. The company has a market capitalization of $319.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

