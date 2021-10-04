Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 23,531 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,531 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $38,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

