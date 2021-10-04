Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,294 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $89,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.26. 23,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

