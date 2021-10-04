Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,951 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $59,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.12 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

